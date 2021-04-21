North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.