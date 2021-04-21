North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.51% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE HBB opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $278.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 45.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

