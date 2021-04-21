North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 112,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50,493 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $93.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $90.09 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

