North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 410,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.68.

