Northern Trust Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Northern Trust stock opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.19.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

