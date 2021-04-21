Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Beta Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 92,010 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $164.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

