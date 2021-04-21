Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,993 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $249.35 million, a PE ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.18. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.