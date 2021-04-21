Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Li Auto by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

LI stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.