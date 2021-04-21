Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.46% of Duluth worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Duluth by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

DLTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.43 million, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.78. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $255.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.07 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

