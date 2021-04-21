Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,280 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 36,790 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,190,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

