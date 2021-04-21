Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,591 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.48.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.57 million. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.