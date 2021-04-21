Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,674 Shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Five Star Senior Living worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Five Star Senior Living by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 171,238 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 620.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 71,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,615 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 67,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

FVE opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $151.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Five Star Senior Living from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

