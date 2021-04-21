Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

Northern Trust stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.97. 11,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,662. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $110.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.19.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

