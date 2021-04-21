Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $110.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.47.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

