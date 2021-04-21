NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT Raised to $142.00 at Truist Securities

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush downgraded NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Shares of NVCR opened at $194.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.74 and a 200 day moving average of $149.32. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $218.09.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in NovoCure by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 79.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 22.0% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

