Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.50

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $67.14, with a volume of 7802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Danske upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.8492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

About Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

