Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report $7.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.30 billion. Nucor posted sales of $5.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $29.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.83 billion to $31.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $28.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

NYSE NUE traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 148.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 437,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 261,801 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

