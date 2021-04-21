Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nurix Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.80.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NRIX opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.