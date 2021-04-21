Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,031 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 48.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

