Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $23.13.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

