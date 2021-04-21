Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 59,290 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,290 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Jamf by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Jamf by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

JAMF stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jamf news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $348,768.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,707 shares in the company, valued at $500,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $5,097,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,687.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,283 shares of company stock valued at $11,670,758.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

