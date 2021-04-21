Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 503,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,011 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 62.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in American Finance Trust by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on AFIN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

