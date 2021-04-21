Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,353 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Photronics worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 464,017 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 411,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 294,084 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 903,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 251,187 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $759.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

