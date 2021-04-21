NVR (NYSE:NVR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.62 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $65.83 by ($2.62), Briefing.com reports. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $44.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $106.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,800.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,242. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,695.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,364.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a 52 week low of $2,660.00 and a 52 week high of $5,028.85.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,053.20.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

