Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded by MKM Partners to Buy

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $24.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.70.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.