OKCash (OK) Trading Up 23.8% This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $86,662.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,558,366 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

