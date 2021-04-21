Olo Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on April 26th (NYSE:OLO)

OLO’s (NYSE:OLO) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 26th. OLO had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During OLO’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

OLO stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. OLO has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

