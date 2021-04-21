Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Omega Flex worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,911,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

OFLX opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.86. Omega Flex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.63 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,508,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $3,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,577,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

