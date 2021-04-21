Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $66.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,371,000 after buying an additional 1,192,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after buying an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after buying an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.06. 31,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,308. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $80.99.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.