Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.60. 119,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,308. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $80.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

