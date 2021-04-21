ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.89

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.89 and last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.32.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.22 million.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 94,031 shares of company stock worth $6,881,012.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

