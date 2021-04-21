Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0068 on Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $616,959.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00068055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00094562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.82 or 0.00672118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00050010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.76 or 0.06852369 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

