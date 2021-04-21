Oppenheimer Comments on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will earn $9.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.90. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $41.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.32.

NYSE GS opened at $331.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.69. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

