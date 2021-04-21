Oppenheimer Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

BIIB stock opened at $273.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Biogen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

