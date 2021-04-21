Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New $37,000 Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 48,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

IRBT opened at $111.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average is $98.94. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,741 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,831. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

