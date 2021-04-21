Optimum Investment Advisors Takes Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $5,008,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $3,389,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $1,886,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $1,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.