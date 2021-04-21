O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $575.00 to $600.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. O’Reilly Automotive traded as high as $536.56 and last traded at $532.78, with a volume of 1686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $530.52.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.60.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 20,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

