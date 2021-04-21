Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 117.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORGO opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORGO. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

