Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORGO. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.10.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,933,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

