Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Sells C$393,600.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 80,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$393,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312,036 shares in the company, valued at C$6,455,217.12.

Shares of OLA stock opened at C$1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.40. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.08 and a one year high of C$1.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on OLA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

