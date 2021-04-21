Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. bought 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.41. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,321.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

