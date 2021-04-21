OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Raised to $64.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Shares of KIDS opened at $52.07 on Monday. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $57.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President David R. Bailey sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $266,300.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $193,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,806.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $2,589,408. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 143,588 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.