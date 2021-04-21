Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.54

Shares of Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $11.74. Otelco shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $40.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Otelco alerts:

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Otelco had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Otelco Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Otelco Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEL)

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Otelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.