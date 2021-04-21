Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

OM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Outset Medical stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock valued at $203,523,642.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

