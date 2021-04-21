Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.88 on Monday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $10.77 million, a PE ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 4.36% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.