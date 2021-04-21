PAC Global Price Reaches $0.0130 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

Crust (CRU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.00245434 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009745 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.