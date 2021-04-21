Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in CGI by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in CGI by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

NYSE GIB opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $87.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.24.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

