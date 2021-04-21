Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $224,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Waste Connections by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,117 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Waste Connections by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $116.65 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $117.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

