Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 114,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

UMC opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

