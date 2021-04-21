Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,864 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.